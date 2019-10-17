Jacobson seeks Fountain Green council seat

FOUNTAIN GREEN—Shelith E. Jacobson is currently serving as an appointed city council member in Fountain Green while filling a seat vacated last February. She is now seeking to keep one of the three four-year council seats there.
Ballots for the Municipal General Election must be filed by 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, either by mail, ballot box or in person at the Sanpete County Clerk’s Office.
Jacobson says she has been a supportive member of the community since her family moved to Fountain Green in 1990. Upon moving to Sanpete she trained as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and served on the North Sanpete Ambulance.
When Utah State required that the city establish a planning and zoning board in 1995, she accepted the position as the first president of the newly-formed board and worked tirelessly helping draft land use policies that met the needs and desires of the community.
Jacobson has also been actively involved with the annual Lamb Day celebration, working with many of the activities and as the director of the Miss Lamb Day Pageant.
In her professional life, Jacobson has worked in the field of Radiologic Technology for 44 years. In this capacity, she has served as a shift supervisor at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo, Head of Mammography at Central Valley Medical Center (CVMC) in Nephi, and as head of the radiology department at CVMC.
Jacobson retired in February 2019 to devote more time to her family, her church and community. If elected, she is committed to continuing the position she is currently filling on the Fountain Green City Council with honesty, integrity and dedicated enthusiasm.