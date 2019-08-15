John Scott appointed new Ephraim City mayor

EPHRAIM — City Councilmember John Scott was appointed as the new mayor of Ephraim during a large, open meeting held Aug. 5, 2019, at Ephraim City Hall. A replacement needed to be selected due to the vacancy created when long-time Ephraim Mayor Richard Squire stepped down upon accepting a job that took him out of the area.
Four applicants, John Scott, DBob Bailey, Christi Johnson, and Rob Nielson were vying for the opportunity to be mayor. Interview questions were sent to each of the applicants two days prior to the city council meeting so they could prepare.
During the meeting, each of the applicants had the opportunity to present their vision for Ephraim and how they planned on helping Ephraim succeed. Then the council asked a series of questions to hear their answers.
Around 100 interested residents were in attendance and were then given the opportunity to speak in a section of public comment before council members made their votes.
During voting, John Scott carried three votes, while Christi Johnson received one, with one abstaining vote. The council members then appointed John Scott as the new Ephraim City Mayor.
Ephraim City Manager Shaun Kjar stated that, “I have enjoyed working with John Scott as a city council member and I look forward to working with him as our new mayor. We also look forward to welcoming a new council member from Ephraim City residents to finish out John’s council term through the end of the year.”
“I feel fortunate,” said Kjar, ‘that we had wonderful candidates for mayor and I would like to thank them each for their insight and efforts in this process.”
New Mayor John Scott said, “I am thrilled to serve the residents of Ephraim City as their new mayor. I am so grateful for the confidence and respect that the Ephraim City Council has shown in me. I am also thrilled that so many residents showed up at our city council meeting as a new mayor was selected.”
“There was a robust discussion of issues and ideas. We now point to the future for Ephraim City,” Scott said. “We will now go to work for the residents of Ephraim. The next ten years will be a decade of decision for our beautiful city. There will be change, economic growth and a vibrancy that Ephraim City residents will greatly benefit from.”
“I, along with the Ephraim City Council, will work hard to represent your wishes in the midst of this growth and prosperity. Our desire is to reach out to our residents in a more robust and effective way to hear your comments and listen carefully to your direction,” Scott said.
“Through this process we hope to guide our wonderful community into a new era of growth while maintaining our small-town atmosphere I look forward to listening to your comments and reaching out to our residents,” he said.
Further details
Ephraim City is now accepting applications to fill the remainder of John Scott’s city councilmember term which ends Dec. 31, 2019. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., on Aug. 21, at Ephraim City Hall.
Send completed applications to City Recorder Leigh Ann Warnock, 5 South Main, Ephraim, UT 84627 or via email to Leighann.warnock@ephraimcity.org. The appointment will be made in a special meeting to be held Aug. 27, at 5:30 p.m., in Ephraim City Hall council chambers.
Because the four-year city councilmember seat will be officially vacant when the current term ends in December, persons interested in filling the vacancy who are not already candidates to be listed on the ballots, will need to file as write-in candidates for the General Election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Write-in candidates must file for the four-year term by Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Ephraim City Hall. The names of write-in candidates will not be printed on the ballots, as voters will need to write them in.