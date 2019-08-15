Jon Schuhmann honored for 30 years’ service

MT. PLEASANT — Jon Schuhmann was presented with a plaque Aug. 7, by Mt. Pleasant Mayor Dan Anderson in recognition of Schuhmann’s 30 years of hard work and effort, year after year, for the Mt. Pleasant Seniors, and for giving the most precious thing he will ever own, his time and talent.
About Schuhmanns
Jon and Loyce Schuhmann made their home In Mt. Pleasant in 1989. They made the commitment to become involved in their new community.
Since then, Jon has served on the city planning commission for seven years and also served on the Chamber of Commerce Board helping with many of the restoration projects in Mt. Pleasant City.
In 1989, the Mt. Pleasant seniors were meeting in Wasatch Academy’s Liberal Hall on Main Street, but at that time it was run down and wasn’t filling their needs.
Ray and Dorothy Jensen asked Schuhmann to help with developing a plan to help the seniors in Mt. Pleasant with a new senior center, housing and an assisted living center.
In 1990, with advice and building plans from Mt. Pleasant Mayor Chesley Christensen, Ray Jensen and from the Hyrum City Seniors Board, Schuhmann presented the Mt. Pleasant Senior’s plans to the Utah Community Impact Board.
After the new senior center was completed, Ray Jensen asked Schuhmann to become president of the organization. Schuhmann then asked what the length of his service commitment would be and Jensen told him “Until Death do us Part.”
The Jensen’s called Schuhmann “The Bull Dog” because he was a mover and a shaker. He has truly served the seniors in Mt. Pleasant. He and his wife continue to give their time and energy to all seniors.