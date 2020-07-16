The 14th annual 2020 Amazing Earthfest, reorganized online to protect the health of participants from the COVID-19 pandemic, will offer self-directed outdoor adventures, documentary films, workshops and seminars to stimulate discovery and learning.
The free, all-online festival celebrating public lands in the American West will begin Saturday, July 18, at 2 p.m. on Zoom with music, reflection, thought-provoking commentary and inspirational poetry.
The opening event, titled “Invocation to Sustainability,” is intended to forge connections among public lands enthusiasts by exploring the world of spirit, ethics, ideas and personal resilience in an atmosphere of mutual support.
Interludes of music will bracket the program. Selections will include an excerpt from the opening movement, “O Fortuna,” of Carl Orff’s 1936 cantata “Carmina Burana” performed in 2018 at Libby Gardner Hall in Salt Lake City by the American West Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, and “Gila Monster,” original music for piano composed and performed by Navajo pianist Connor Chee.
Recitations of original poetry by members of the Kanab Chapter of the Utah State Poetry Society will induce moments of silent reflection as well as stimulate and re-awaken feelings of wonder and concern for the natural world.
Award-winning screenwriter, author and filmmaker Stephen Most will deliver the keynote address. His remarks will address collaborative conservation, including history, key principles and success in advancing sustainability, citing the achievements of Aldo Leopold in soil conservation, forest health in the Sierra Nevada, and the return of cultural fire as a form of renewal in the Klamath Basin as examples.
Stephen’s latest documentary film, titled “Wilder Than Wild,” co-produced by Kevin White, will be screened online on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. After the film, Most and White will join the audience for an online conversation about our changing climate beginning at 7:15 p.m. on Zoom.
An earlier documentary by Stephen Most, titled “River of Renewal,” about resource conflicts in the Klamath River Basin will also featured at this year’s Earthfest, with the filmed screened virtually on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m.
Discussion and response to questions led by Most afterward will begin on Zoom at 7:15 p.m.
On Sunday, July 19, beginning at 3 p.m. on Zoom, Richard Jenkinson, former president of the Utah Rock Art Research Association, will present a program on the rock art of Snake Gulch, illustrating pictographs there with D-strech technology to bring forward the artist’s ancient and faded markings.
August and September events include a master class in astrophotography with Dave Lane, whose night sky images of deep space objects have appeared in NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day; a “coffee chat” with Grand Staircase Escalante Partners, the friends group for the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument; the first in a series of four educational astronomy presentations by Paul Ricketts, program director for the University of Utah’s South Physics Observatory titled, “The Universe”; the award-winning documentary film “Let Them Eat Dirt,” about the human micro-biome; and more.
Visit www.AmazingEarthfest.org to register to attend and obtain links to access all programs. Festival events will continue on alternate weekends into the month of November.