MANTI-Kristin DeLeeuw of Manti was among the more than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2020 spring semester.
DeLeeuw is a student in the UI's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in psychology.
Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business and University College who achieve a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours (spring 2020) or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of "I" (incomplete) or "O" (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list for that semester.
