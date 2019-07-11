FOUNTAIN GREEN — Each July, Fountain Green throws a big celebration known as Lamb Days. The name is fitting due to the historic nature of the area where raising sheep was a huge industry and is still an ongoing way of life for some.
Lamb Days draws people from all over and the annual activities include: Co-ed softball tournaments, entertainment, youth lamb show and judging, mutton and sourdough dinner, youth talent show, fun run, chuck-wagon breakfast, craft fair, parade, and fireworks.
Lamb Days events
This year the events get started on Tuesday, July 16, as the annual Co-ed softball Tournament gets under way. The tournament continues through Thursday, July 18, and participants must be current or past residents only. Sign up at the Fountain Green General Store, 84 South State.
On Friday and Saturday, July 19-20, the men’s softball tournament will take place. To enter teams, contact Ryan Johnson (435) 262-6187.
Friday, July 19
At 12 noon, a youth lamb show and judging will be held at Fountain Green Park’s Big Bowery, 300 West Center. Then at 1 p.m., the ATV ride begins. For information, call city hall (435) 445-3453.
From 3 to 9 p.m., a craft fair will be in the park. For information call Ann Nielson (435) 445-3532. While there, from 5 to 8 p.m., the annual mutton and sourdough dinner will be available.
Lamb pit preparation behind city hall will be at 8 p.m.
At 9 p.m., a kid’s movie will be presented at the park, 300 West Center.
Saturday, July 20
Bright and early Fountain Green will start the day off with a Fun Run at 6:30 a.m. To register call Chelsea Bailey (801) 885-7245.
From 7 to 9 a.m., grab a bite to eat with family and friends at the chuck wagon breakfast at the park, 300 West Center. At 7:30 a.m., the flag ceremony will be presented.
The craft fair will continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The mammoth parade will begin on State Street at 10 a.m., with David and Linda Christensen as grand marshals. To participate contact Greg Bailey (435) 262-7683.
The parade will be followed by a watermelon eating contest at 11:30 a.m., at the park. Then, at 12 noon, this year’s Lamb Days Got Talent program will begin. For information or to participate contact Alison Bradley at (435) 919-7800.
Activities at the park also begin at noon and will include a raffle, games, rides and entertainment. The lamb sandwich sale will be at 1:30 p.m., and a lamb sale will be held at 2 p.m.
Mutton bustin’ takes place at 3 p.m., to participate contact Darcie Cook (435) 445-3272. Participants must be between four-to-eight years old and weigh less than 55 pounds.
Sawdust dive and prize drawings at 4 p.m., followed by the annual co-ed softball championships at 6 p.m.
To conclude the day’s events, a fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.