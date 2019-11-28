Lee honored with Hawk Legacy Award

MT. PLEASANT—George Lee, Fairview, was honored with the Hawk Legacy Award during the North Sanpete Hawk Red and White and Alumni Night held Nov. 21 at North Sanpete High School.
When the Hawk wrestlers decided to honor someone in the community who has been a huge supporter of Hawk athletics, North Sanpete Assistant Wrestling Coach Kris King said it was an easy choice.
George Lee was selected to receive the Hawk Legacy Award because he has been a coach and mentor to many people in the community. He has put in countless hours of his own time, and his own money to watch programs succeed in North Sanpete.
If a young person wanted to play a sport, whether it be football or wrestling, Lee would make sure it happened. He coached well into his later years of life. He at one point had to have his knees replaced and said he would be running with his middle school football team just like one of them.
Lee has been a role model to so many and has helped many young men in North Sanpete achieve their athletic goals. He has coached numerous sports at North Sanpete and may always be found in the stands cheering on the Hawks.
Kaleb Curtis and Jayden Kaibetony, two of Lee’s former athletes, who are now seniors on the wrestling team presented the award, which was fun to present because it was kept a secret as much as possible. Some of Lee’s family members coming for the ceremony were even kept out of sight so he wouldn’t get suspicions.
This award will be presented in the future to other worthy individuals as North Sanpete High School athletics look forward to honoring those who have given so much to the Hawk teams.