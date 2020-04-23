Let light shine through in spite of pandemic

MT. PLEASANT — The Coronavirus pandemic has been a revelation of sorts. It has become a political football, even as officials struggle to keep citizens safe, informed and economically solvent. As the stock market bottomed out several weeks ago Americans were told to stay home while businesses closed their doors.
For many it meant no income, no benefits, and nowhere to turn. For a few it meant struggling with COVID-19 illness, and in the worst cases the death of a loved one. The media has flooded Americans with conflicting messages about testing, vaccines, treatments and the great “re-opening” of the country.
Anxiety among Americans is soaring. Many states, including Utah, have cancelled the remainder of the school term. The future can feel uncertain for many Americans waiting for the new normal to unfold. For most it is the waiting that has become ominous.
Not knowing how the mortgage will get paid, buy groceries and how long all of this will last has caused many sleepless nights. The responsibility of homeschooling children and trying to keep kids busy full-time is overwhelming to many parents, some of whom are also working from home.
Many people agree that life as it has been known will never return. But there is another side to this social upheaval. It is the human side. It is Americans reaching deep within their moral fiber to help others, to reach out in whatever way they can to ease the burden of anxiety for fellow human beings. All of us have been touched by someone who shines brightly, creating hope, easing stress, giving of themselves in this time of chaos.
Face masks, a symbol of unity
The shortage of face masks for medical professionals started a whole series of events, from stockpiles of masks being surrendered from other professions to business retooling manufacturing to create masks and face shields to homemade masks being created by the thousands. Suddenly the mask is becoming a fashion statement as DIYers get busy. Best of all, masks are now available to almost anyone who needs one. They have become the symbol of unity among people struggling to regain some sense of control, an icon in this war with the coronavirus.
Celebrities share creativity
Meanwhile, celebrities are reaching out to share their creativity, sometimes on a global level. Andrea Bocelli and the power of his voice sent an awe-inspiring Easter message in “Music for Hope: Live From Duomo di Milano”, a livestreamed concert that echoed around the world from the empty Duomo di Milano Cathedral in Milan, Italy. This historic event resonated with fans across the world, who watched the 30-minute performance more than 28 million times on YouTube within the first 24 hours. Since Easter Sunday, Bocelli’s concert has been viewed more than 35 million times, making it the most-viewed classic music event in YouTube history”, according to USA Today.
Andrea Bocelli said, “Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart.” Bocelli is one of the world’s great tenors and has been blind since age 12.
Country stars sing too
When the ACM Awards were postponed this month, it didn’t stop America’s great country music stars from reaching out. Country music stars came together on Sunday, April 5th with acoustic performances recorded from their homes for a televised special that replaced the annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which were canceled due to the global Coronavirus outbreak.
The two-hour “ACM Presents: Our Country” featured Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Old Dominion and others. “CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King hosted the show from her home in New York. “What these guys have done is amazing,” King said in an interview to preview the event. “You have Lady Antebellum in three different locations with their kids sort of climbing all around them. That was fun,” King said. “Shania Twain, who’s in her barn with a live horse that’s sort of listening to her play, while the dog is sitting there looking like, ok, is she still singing?”
The event included a special tribute to Kenny Rogers by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Lionel Richie, the writer of one of Rogers’ biggest hits, ‘Lady.’ Rogers died March 20 at age 81. The ACM Awards were to have taken place at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, with days of preceding concerts and events. The show is among the many live events canceled to prevent large gatherings that could spread the novel Coronavirus.
“The country music community came together in an incredible way – and very quickly – for Our Country, and that outpouring of immediate artist support led us to develop a digital pre-show so that we could include even more artists in the country music celebration Sunday night,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside in a statement. “This allows more artists to share the positive messages of support and togetherness with the fans.”
Meanwhile, donations are pouring in from celebrities everywhere to help feed and buy protective gear for those on the front lines and to feed those in need. As the numbers of those infected with COVID-19 rose to over 1.4 million worldwide as of Wednesday evening, the world’s biggest performers have either made sizable donations or have utilized their already-existing businesses to provide relief. Some have done hands-on work feeding neighbors and community members in their area.
Here in central Utah, many are doing what they can to help neighbors by reaching out with a smile and letting their light shine also counts!