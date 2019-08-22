EPHRAIM — Little Miss Sanpete Valley was recently held in the Eccles Center on the Snow College Campus in Ephraim.
There were 25 beautiful and talented girls from the age of four to 14 from all over Sanpete County competed in the event in five different age divisions so more girls have the opportunity to participate.
One of the purposes of the pageant is to help girls become more confident and get them ready to compete for local pageants, Miss Sanpete and Miss Sanpete’s Outstanding Teen future pageants.
A judge at the pageant told the pageant director that she was so impressed by the girls. That each one of them were very talented and she loved the idea to get them ready for the future. This judge was from one of the surrounding counties and said that she has noticed in her home town the number of contestants competing for town titles has dropped drastically.
Each one of the girls competes in personal interview, and modeling. Girls ages 6 and up also perform and compete in personal talent. Pageant director Marcy Curtis, Fairview, said that she does this to watch the girls grow and become more confident in themselves.
Little Miss Sanpete Tot
Little Miss Sanpete Tot, Audrey Stallard, daughter of Britany Havens, Gunnison, was crowned queen. Her attendants are Indy Gleave, daughter of Lloyd and Katie Gleave, Fairview, first attendant; and
Kynlee Bailey, daughter of Kyle and Kaylie Bailey, Ephraim, second attendant.
Tiny Miss Sanpete
Tiny Miss Sanpete Emma King, daughter of Kris and Jaymi King, Mt Pleasant, was crowned queen. Her attendants are Carrington Ann Viola Dyches, daughter of Spencer and Brittany Dyches, Ephraim, first attendant; and Hailey Mangum, daughter of Wes and Emily Mangum, Ephraim, second attendant.
Mini Miss Sanpete
Mini Miss Sanpete Kaylee Curtis, daughter of Sam and Marcy Curtis, Fairview, was crowned queen. Her attendants are Jaycee Gleave, daughter of Lloyd and Katie Gleave, Fairview, first attendant; and Ashlyn Williams, daughter of Keith and Heidi Williams, Fairview, second attendant.
Junior Miss Sanpete
Junior Miss Sanpete Brecklyn Thompson, daughter of Shayne and Natalie Thompson, Fairview, was crowned queen. Her attendant is Kenadee Bailey, daughter of Kyle and Kaylie Bailey, Manti.
Little Miss Sanpete
Little Miss Sanpete Ava Jensen, daughter of Kyle and Aimee Jensen, Mt. Pleasant was crowned queen. Her attendants are Alana Nielsen, daughter of Colby and Lynsey Zeeman, Sterling, and James and Jennifer Nielsen, Moroni, first attendant; and Emily Bills, daughter of Brady and Dusty Bills, Fairview, second attendant.
The committee appreciates White Raven Studio for the photography.