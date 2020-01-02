MT. PLEASANT—Sanpete County business owner Dale Lewis is scheduled to appear on ABC’s Shark Tank Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m., to make a funding pitch for Fortress Clothing.
Lewis is the owner of Fortress Clothing located in the Mt. Pleasant City Industrial Park, at 1175 South Blackhawk Boulevard. Fortress makes cold weather clothing, survival gear, and winter workwear using a patented process and technology that allows wearers to keep warm and comfortable even when wet. The clothing is insulated, yet quite lightweight and not bulky.
For more information about Fortress Clothing, visit https://fortressclothing.com/.
Shark Tank, as many viewers know, is an ABC television production that gives entrepreneurs and inventors the opportunity to present their products and ideas and seek funding deals to market or produce the products or services.
For more information about Shark Tank, visit https://abc.com/shows/shark-tank.