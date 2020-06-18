Ballots for this year’s primary election are in the process of being mailed out to Sanpete County.
The Pyramid newspaper recently reached out to local candidates asking for information about themselves and their views. Following are the responses the paper has received.
Reed D. Hatch
Sanpete County Commission
Reed D. Hatch is running for a seat on the Sanpete County Commission as a member of the Republican Party.
Hatch moved to Sanpete in 1960 and continues to live in Manti with his wife Debbie (Larsen) and their two golden retrievers. They have four children — Cory, Kent, Kyle and Kaitlyn – and eight grandchildren.
Hatch graduated from Manti High School in 1973 and attended Snow College and Utah Valley State College. He started working in the Sanpete County recorder’s office in 1978 after being hired by Jackson Wanlass. He was first elected as recorder in 1990. He has loved his job and the people he works with as well as the chance to get to know the residents of Sanpete County.
“We have had many county commissioners in my time with the county, and I appreciate the time and effort they put into making Sanpete such a wonderful place to live in,” Hatch said. “The commissioners have had a real battle trying to keep the taxes as low as possible while still providing essential services. Costs on everything continue to increase while the taxpayers pay the brunt of it.
“I know that everyone says that we need more jobs, and I agree! The county has done a great job on tourism, but I think that the focus needs to be to bring new businesses and jobs to our county. With the help of our state representatives and working with the Legislature, we can try to push more money to rural Utah in the form of tax breaks and incentives that would help new businesses start up or relocate to Sanpete.”
Hatch can be reached at rippenreed@gmail.com.
Larry Smith
Sanpete County Commission
Larry Smith is running for a seat on the Sanpete County Commission as a member of the United Utah Party.
Smith was raised in Provo where he attended Brigham Young University. After a few years of additional schooling in Texas, he made his home with his wife Holly and their five children in Ephraim, where he has taught physics and math at Snow College for 29 years.
He has had opportunities at the college to serve in leadership positions such as department chair (twice), division dean, director of faculty development and president of the faculty senate, but his heart is firmly in the classroom.
Smith believes it is a privilege and duty to give back to the community through public service. Larry served for six years on the Ephraim Public Library Board (including a term as chair) and for 12 years on the South Sanpete Board of Education (including a term as president). Sanpete County is a great place to live and he loves the people here.
Smith is running on the United Utah Party ticket because he considers himself to be a thoughtful and practical moderate. He believes extreme elements of both major political parties alienate many people in the middle who simply want good, reasonable representation in the government.
“Citizens want elected officials who put principle before party and are willing to compromise with other people of good will. No one political party has all the good ideas,” he said.
Education and quality of life issues are important to Smith. The county has been well governed, and he would like to continue in that tradition while planning for an even brighter future. He is a good communicator who listens carefully to input from citizens. He would appreciate your support in the November election. Learn more at http://larrysmith.org.
Talisha A. Johnson
Sanpete County Recorder
Talisha A. Johnson is running for the office of Sanpete County Recorder as a member of the Republican Party.
Johnson is a lifelong Sanpete County resident. She was raised in Sterling, the daughter of Terrel and Lynda Edwards. Talisha is a 2001 Manti High School graduate and the mother of three beautiful children: Kenadee, Koy and Karlee.
Johnson has lived in Manti during the last 14 years while working at the Sanpete County Courthouse in the recorder’s office. Working under the supervision of the current recorder, Reed Hatch, she has learned the daily functions of the office as well as the relevant codes and laws.
During her career, she has become a Certified Cadastral Mapper and completed an Applied Mathematics course. She loves being of service and helping people with their land records needs. Johnson is excited to serve the residents of Sanpete County as their county recorder.
Amy Willden
Sanpete County Treasurer
Amy Willden is the incumbent candidate for the office of Sanpete County Treasurer. She is running as a member of the Republican Party.
Willden has been happy to serve as the Sanpete County Treasurer for the last five years. Willden has a strong background in finance and enjoys working with the public.
Willden currently serves as secretary of the Utah Association of County Treasurers.
“I am lucky to be part of this association; I have learned many valuable things from the other treasurers in the state,” she said. “I love my job and the people I work with. I am a Sanpete County native and live in Spring City with my husband Justin and our three children. In my free time I enjoy baking, reading and spending time with my family. I look forward to the coming years and continuing to serve the residents of Sanpete County.”
Shalmarie Morley
North Sanpete School Board
Shalmarie Morley is the incumbent candidate for the North Sanpete School Board Seat #2.
Morley and her husband Alan Morley own and operate Shalan’s in Moroni, DBA Biggie’s, and she has served the community as a real estate agent for the past 12 years, Currently, she is an associate broker for Dyches Realty.
“Alan and I have been fortunate enough to raise our two children in Moroni and now have the great opportunity of watching our four grandchildren be raised here,” Morley said. “For the past four years, I have had the privilege of serving our community as a member of the North Sanpete School District Board of Education. We have some amazing educators and employees in our district whom I have been blessed to work alongside of as well as you as community members and our students.
“As a North Sanpete alumni, community member, mother, grandmother and friend, I am dedicated to listen to my constituents, tackle the issues that face our district, and support our educators and administrators to meet the needs of the children in our community.”
Derrin R. Owens
Utah State Senate
Derrin R. Owens is running for the position of Utah State Senator representing District 24 as a member of the Republican Party.
While running a cattle ranch with his father in Ephraim, Owens began his college career playing football at Snow College. He met his sweetheart, Heather Shelley, and they were married in 1989. They moved to Cedar City and graduated from Southern Utah University.
Upon graduation, Owens was hired as a teacher and coach at Juab High School. The Owenses have been Fountain Green residents ever since.
After eight years in the classroom, Owens earned a master’s degree in education and school counseling. At this point, he fulfilled a dream to work as a high school counselor, a position he enjoyed for 17 years.
In 2015, after 23 years as an educator, Owens was elected and appointed to the Utah legislature by Gov. Gary Herbert.
Owens is a family man; he and his wife are the parents of one daughter and four sons. Two sons currently serve in the U.S. military. True to the brand, the Owens family maintains a small cow-calf cattle operation.
During the past five legislative sessions, Owens has served House District 58 covering east Juab County and all of Sanpete County. He served on the natural resources committee and business and economic development committee and serves as co-chair of the House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee.
In January, at the encouragement of his friend Senator Ralph Okerlund, Rep. Owens filed to run for Senate District 24. Winning with 67 percent of the delegate votes at the 2020 State Convention, Owens has earned the Republican nomination for Senate District 24 in the November election.
Russell G. Hatch
Utah House of Representatives
Russell G. Hatch is seeking election to the Utah State House of Representatives representing House District 58 as a member of the Constitution Party.
Hatch and his wife are residents of Manti where they have lived for the past three years. They are both retired but are involved in various community and church activities.
Hatch graduated from the University of Utah in political science and spent five years on active duty in the United States Army. He has been associated with the Constitution Party since 2006 and has been involved in political functions at the local, county, state and national levels.
He supports the platform of the Constitution Party and finds that these principles are most representative of traditional American values.
“Although I have not held any previous political office, I feel that any citizen should be able to participate,” Hatch said. “I see the measure of effectiveness is not in how much legislation is passed, but what is its result and does it contribute to the pursuit of liberty or reduce it according to Constitutional principles.
“As a Constitution Party candidate, I have already signed a statement of intent to uphold Constitution Party principles and platform and will be held accountable to it. I am committed to the communities of this district. Issues should be focused on our district and our relationship to the state of Utah. I will ensure that the citizenry in our district are fully represented in the Utah State Legislature.”
Kim Pickett
South Sanpete School Board
Kim Pickett, is the incumbent candidate for South Sanpete School Board Seat #3.
“Children are our greatest asset and the hope of the future. As a board, we have focused on an academic atmosphere for success,” Pickett said.
The growth and success of children has always been his number one priority. He believes the board needs to do that which is best for all children and that parents are the most important factor in determining success for children. The school board should be supportive of the priorities of parents, and teachers and support staff at schools need to know the board is behind them and providing them with the means necessary to succeed in the classroom.
“I have fought hard for the needs of our students, contacting our legislators and state officials with our concerns. Each year we are dealing with more issues that affect the lives of our children. I have attended multiple trainings and have been willing to put in the time necessary to fulfill those duties,” Pickett said.
Pickett is married to the former Kaye Miller. Together they are the parents of six children, all of whom attended Gunnison Valley schools. He has been a resident of Gunnison for 59 years. He would like to continue to serve the people of the valley. He can be contacted at gico@gtelco.net.
Dan Rasmussen
North Sanpete School Board
Dan Rasmussen is a candidate for North Sanpete School Board Seat #1.
Rasmussen and his wife Stacey have raised two children in Spring City. Rasmussen loves the idea of raising their children in a rural community, especially because of the opportunities in school.
“I love the strong family values that you feel here in Sanpete,” Rasmussen said.
After graduating from Utah State University, he opened an Allstate Insurance office in Lindon. Later, he sold the business and went back to school to receive a master’s degree in education. He has taught elementary education in Manti for the past 16 years and is currently finishing up an endorsement in administration.
Rasmussen has held many leadership positions through his life and career. Some of them include receiving the 2010 Arch Coal Teacher Award and being a Republican caucus member. He is currently a business owner and has served in various leadership positions in his local church.
He is excited to be running for the North Sanpete School District Board of Education representing District #1. He feels he has the qualifications to be a valued member of the board. He is very level-headed and considers all options before making a decision.
With his 16 years of teaching experience, he understands the demands students and teachers face each day and can bring an informed perspective to the board. He has a strong fiscal background that he will use to make sure tax dollars are spent wisely. He loves Spring City and is looking forward to giving the city a strong voice on the board.