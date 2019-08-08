Local students graduate from University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah congratulates 8,465 students who received their academic degrees May 2, 2019. The following local students earned degrees:
Eric Smith, Manti, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Thomas Sego, Mt. Pleasant, graduated with a Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering.
Jane Mathisen, Ephraim, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.
Polly Jacobsen, Manti, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
Alexys Allen, Sterling, graduated with a Doctor of Medicine.
Spencer Agren, Gunnison, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Marcus Deaton, Salt Lake City, graduated with a Master of Accounting.
Armando Frutos, Ephraim, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training.
Hayley Kelsch, Manti, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology.
Nancy Magana, Moroni, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies.
Deborah Peel, Mt. Pleasant, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Cody Sanders, Mt. Pleasant, graduated with a Doctor of Medicine.
Amanda Slaughter, Salt Lake City, graduated with a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy.
Lauren Bingham, Salt Lake City, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Zac Flinders, Beaver, graduated with a Doctor of Medicine.
Anjanae Merida, Ivins, graduated with a Master of Education in Educational Psychology.
About U. of U.
The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 31,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.
With over 72 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level, including law and medicine, the university prepares students to live and compete in the global workplace.
Known for its proximity to seven world-class ski resorts within 40 minutes of campus, the U encourages an active, holistic lifestyle, innovation and collaborative thinking to engage students, faculty, and business leaders.
For more information, visit www.utah.edu.