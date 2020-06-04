SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah recently posted more than 7,500 students who were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List.
The following local students made the list:
Mt. Pleasant
Hunter Atkinson, whose major is listed as Social Work BSW; Abraham Bunting, whose major is listed as Pre Chemical Engineering BS and Business Administration BS; Kevin Fan, whose major is listed as Pre Games BS; Kate Mudrow, whose major is listed as Sociology BS and Psychology BS.
Fairview
Clista Galecki, whose major is listed as undeclared; Miriam Galecki, whose major is listed as Mathematics HBS and Economics BS and Quant Analys of Mkts & Org BS; Katelynne Watts,whose major is listed as Health and Kinesiology BS.
Other towns
Mary Jenkin, Manti, whose major is listed as Art BFA; Diana Montano, Moroni, whose major is listed as English Tchg BA; Marie Mortensen, Gunnison, whose major is listed as Pre Special Education BS; Murray Poulson, Gunnison, whose major is listed as Accounting HBS; Jonathan Reyes Martinez, Chester, whose major is listed as Architectural Studies BS; Emilie Ryan, Mayfield, whose major is listed as Pre Nursing BS; Blade Cox, Fountain Green, whose major is listed as Management BS; and Jordan Anderson, Ephraim, whose major is listed as Psychology BS.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
