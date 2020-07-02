SALT LAKE CITY—The University of Utah celebrated the achievement of 8,628 graduates in first-ever virtual commencement ceremony held April 30.
The graduating class of 2020 includes students who graduated summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020. Students in the Class of 2020 ranged in age from 18 to 69 and earned 9,280 degrees.
Graduates represented 50 U.S. states and 59 foreign countries. Local graduates include:
Idania Blandon Hernandez, of Ephraim, whose major is listed as Psychology BS and Criminology BS.
Celia Bean, of Ephraim, whose major is listed as Linguistics BA.
Kade Dalton, of Ephraim, whose major is listed as Chemical Engineering BCH.
Brian Droubay, of Manti, whose major is listed as Social Work PHD.
Cutler Frandsen, of Gunnison, whose major is listed as Dentistry DDS.
Jacie Gillett, of Manti, whose major is listed as Accounting MAC.
Jakob Harris, of Fountain Green, whose major is listed as Family Communications & Human Development BS.
Tricia Jensen, of Fairview, whose major is listed as Psychology BS.
Austin Kelsch, of Manti, whose major is listed as Accounting BS.
Jonathan Reyes Martinez, of Chester, whose major is listed as Architectural Studies BS.
Cash Stallings, of Ephraim, whose major is listed as Geological Engineering BGE.
