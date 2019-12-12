LongBottom Band to support Fossum fundraiser Dec. 16

FAIRVIEW — No one expected more than a few people to attend the first performance of the newly-organized bluegrass/modern band on Dec. 9. Now “Sara, Sue, and the Longbottom Boys” are set to present an encore Dec. 16, at the fundraising benefit program for Eric and Claudia Fossum at the Petersen Dance Hall, 65 South State, Fairview. Tickets by donation at the door.
At 6 p.m., an art viewing and auction will begin, with the art all donated by well-known Sanpete and state winners. At 7 p.m., quality groups such as Sara, Sue and the Longbottom Boys will perform along with other acts.
It’s an event that is worth visiting and everyone is encouraged to bring along their friends and neighbors to help raise funds to benefit the Fossum’s, who are beloved community leaders and neighbors who were hit head on in a serious car accident on Oct. 11 and have medical bills that are rising daily.
Sara, Sue and the Long Bottom Boys band members were surprised by the turn-out for their first performance at the Fairview Museum of History and Art as the event became a full house of all ages and tastes.
Suddenly, the group became a hit and had to scramble to find an encore for the enthusiastic audience. They are excited to be performing again at the benefit program for the Fossums.