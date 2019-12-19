Looking for perfect Christmas gift? Consider fishing, hunting license

SALT LAKE CITY— While some people may not be thinking about hunting or fishing during December, there are still plenty of opportunities to do both, and its easy to surprise friends or family with a Utah fishing or hunting license for Christmas. They make thoughtful presents and are easy to buy.
Along with a great ice fishing season, Utah also offers several hunts during the winter months. The hunts for cottontail rabbit, chukar partridge and snowshoe hare run through most of the winter.
Buying a hunting or fishing license online on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website is the easiest way to get one. Just visit https://wildlife.utah.gov/licenses/licenses-permits.html.
However, interested persons can also buy a license at one of the six DWR offices or from any fishing and hunting license agent across Utah. Combination licenses, which allow the license holder to fish and hunt small game, are also available at the same locations and on the website.
To buy a license for someone, all that is needed is the person’s name, their approximate height and weight, their eye color, hair color, date of birth, address and phone number.
If the license is purchased on the DWR website, it can be mailed to the purchaser so it can be wrapped to give as a gift, or the license can be mailed directly to the person it was purchased for. It usually takes about seven days for a license to arrive in the mail, so order one early to arrive in time for Christmas.
In addition to providing an opportunity for someone to enjoy the outdoors next year, the person to receive the license will get an added bonus: Annual Utah fishing and hunting licenses are 365-day licenses, so the license is valid starting the day it is purchased.
If the person to receive the license is 18 years of age or older, instead of buying a one-year license, purchasers also have the option of buying a license that’s valid for two, three, four or even five years.
If the person to receive the license already has a one, a purchaser can extend the period of time when their current license is valid. For example, if the person has a license that will expire next April, a purchaser can buy a license extension for them now.
The purchased extension will keep their license valid for one, two, three, four or five years from the day the license was supposed to expire.
Be aware, however, that a license extension may be bought only for a license that will expire within six months from the day the extension is to be purchased. For example, if a license doesn’t expire until Nov. 2020, the soonest an extension can be purchased is in June 2020, six months before it expires.
Utah resident license and permit costs range from $5 to $38, depending on what type of license is wanted. Gift givers should also note that hunting and combination licenses do not include a deer or elk permit and do not allow someone to hunt deer or elk.
Hunters may apply for a 2020 general buck deer permit, starting Jan. 30, 2020. General elk permits will be available, on a first-come, first-served basis, starting July 16, 2020.
Another great gift idea for a special angler is to pay their registration fee for the Utah Cutthroat Slam. The goal of the Slam is for anglers to catch each of the four native Utah cutthroat trout, Bonneville, Colorado River, Bear River and Yellowstone in their historic ranges.
Registration costs range from $10 to $20 depending on who the fee is being paid for, and those registration fees may be paid on the DWR website. All but $1 of the registration cost is dedicated to conservation projects throughout the state that help native cutthroat trout. The Slam can provide a fun challenge and a great way to get outdoors.
So anyone having a hard time finding stocking stuffers this holiday need not worry — the DWR has anglers and hunters covered.