LoveRocks exhibits rock, crystals, gifts, goodies

MT. PLEASANT— LoveRocks opened on Thanksgiving weekend in 2019 when Marlene Westlund fulfilled a lifelong dream. Everyone is encouraged to come, experience LoveRocks at 509 West Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday thru Saturday, call (435) 262-7278, or visit www.facebook.com/LoveRockstoo/.
Westlund’s goal in opening the shop was to create a soothing, inspiring, Zen-like space where local artisans and craftspeople can showcase their handcrafted items. Indeed, all the artisans who have goods in her shop are from Sanpete County except for one, whose Native American jewelry is from Sevier County.
LoveRocks sells healing stone wire wrapped jewelry, handcrafted by Marlene, and a few other artisans, as well as a vast array of locally crafted goods. Each month the shop highlights one or two artisans’ work.
Here’s a sampling of what customers may find:
3-D flower gardens (dried flowers framed in glass shadowboxes), lotions, candles, bath bombs, homemade fudge and candies, crystals, minerals, healing stones, beads, kitchen gadgets, reversible aprons, lavender bundles, packaged herbs, stained glass sun catchers, diffuser bracelets and stones;
Mini potted succulent gardens, used books and CDs, custom Tree of Life wire sculptures created by Marlene, ceremonial Native American drums and Native American jewelry, baby items, tree sculptures, beaded sun catchers, Flagdom Ranch wooden flags and wreaths for all occasions.
When a gift-giving occasion is approaching, be sure to drop in and peruse the impressive assortment of items, many of which are on consignment from various artisans in the area. Or stop by just to decompress and calm your spirit in the soothing space.
While visiting LoveRocks, ask about getting a henna tattoo or hair beading, which will be available soon. Just call it a gift to yourself. LoveRocks is Westlund’s offering to Mt. Pleasant since she and her family moved here almost 20 years ago from Bountiful.