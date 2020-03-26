Lt. Gov. Cox announces running mate

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, in his campaign for becoming Utah’s next governor, has announced that when he is elected as governor, his chosen Lt. Governor will be Utah Senator Deidre Henderson.
According to Lt. Gov. Cox, Senator Henderson has proven her ability to lead communities through challenging times. She is a consistent conservative with a record of increasing government transparency, removing red tape and onerous regulations, and fighting against taxes — especially the food tax.
Cox says she is a voice for the voiceless and is unafraid to do what is right.
Lt. Governor Cox reports that he is the chair of the Utah Coronavirus Task Force, and his first priority at this time is to continue to be the health and safety leader of all Utahns.
With that as his priority, Senator Henderson will immediately begin leading the Cox for Governor Campaign to allow him to focus entirely on Utah’s response to this global pandemic.
With Senator Henderson’s campaign experience, he says the Cox of Governor grassroots movement is in good hands. Henderson has the full confidence of Lt. Governor Spencer Cox and his wife Abby, and will be an incredible Lt. Governor for the people of Utah.
Lt. Governor Cox appreciates the ongoing support he has received, and is looking forward to resuming his time on the campaign trail at the appropriate time.