MT. PLEASANT—Lt. Governor Spencer Cox made a stop in Mt. Pleasant at the ConToy Arena on his campaign trail for the office of Governor.
Cox arrived with many members of his family to greet his supporters. The stop was number 187 of the 248 cities and towns in Utah that Cox has pledged to visit.
Mt. Pleasant Mayor Dan Anderson welcomed Cox to the community, even though Cox was raised in nearby Fairview and graduated from North Sanpete High School. Cox went on to become a lawyer, mayor of Fairview, Sanpete County Commissioner, legislator and Lt. Governor.
Former Mt. Pleasant City Councilman Monte Bona also greeted Cox and soon came up with a service project for Cox and family to raise additional funds for his campaign. Bona called it “piling it higher and deeper”, when he led the group out to the horse barn where Bona pledged to donate $100 per wheelbarrow load of “stuff” removed from the stalls. Bona also encouraged others in attendance to match the contribution.
Cox said, “We have completed 44 service projects while visiting the different areas of the state. Utah leads the nation in volunteerism and charitable contributions and my family and I are grateful for the opportunity to serve.”
Cox noted that when he first considered his run for Governor his wife Abby quipped, “We may not have a lot of money, but no one will work harder than us.”
Cox said this marks the end of stopping in the 25 rural counties. He only has towns and cities in the four counties on the Wasatch front to visit before the November 2020 election.