Lt. Governor Cox seeks signatures for primary ballot

FAIRVIEW — Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, candidate for governor of Utah, and his wife, Abby, are collecting signatures to secure a spot on the Republican primary ballot this June. In addition to participating in the state nominating convention, they must collect 28,000 signatures to ensure a place on the ballot.
Signatures are being collected in Fairview at Cache Valley Bank, 300 North Milburn Road. Spencer and Abby would be humbled to have local support and signatures toward their goal.
They also have many friends and supporters gathering signatures for Lt. Governor Cox’s ballot placement throughout Sanpete County that would be happy to visit and collect signatures. Just send an email to Spencer Cox at spencer@votecox.com.
Lt. Gov. Cox and his wife Abby are all in for Utah and believe Spencer is the only candidate that can bridge the divide between rural Utah and the Wasatch Front. While the last decade was successful on many levels, this next decade will be even better.