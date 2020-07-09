SPRING CITY—Madison Nielson, a fourth-grade student at Spring City Elementary School, has been named the second-place winner in the Fourth Grade Category of the Utah League of Cities and Towns 2020 Essay Contest.
The “Why I Like My Community” essay contest is a 20-year tradition at the Utah League of Cities and Towns. The contest is sponsored by Maverik.
All fourth- and seventh-grade students from schools throughout the state are invited to participate in the contest each year, and a panel of judges selects the first-, second- and third-place submissions.
The award-winning student writers receive $100, $75 and $50, respectively. Each of their schools receives cash awards of $1,000, $750 and $500.
Madison and her parents attended the July 2 Spring City Council meeting and the cash awards and certificates were presented to Madison and her 4th grade teacher, Fiona McVay, by Mayor Cynthia DeGrey on behalf of the Utah League of Cities and Towns.
The contest is conducted to encourage fourth-graders and seventh-graders to learn and write about the communities in which they live. The students are asked to write essays about their communities or neighborhoods and what living in those places means to them.
Madison wrote, “The first reason why I love Spring City is its views and its beauty. There’s animals grazing in the fields, there’s a lot of agriculture and in the spring there are beautiful flowers everywhere.
“The second reason why I love Spring City is the events. One of the events is on Halloween. It’s called trunk or treat and even a fire truck from Spring City Fire Department comes! The events of my community are awesome!
The last reason why I love my community is because of the people. The people in Spring City wave and smile at you while you’re in your car, walking outside, or just playing and being a goofball in your yard. Everyone knows each other too. Since Spring City is small it’s easier to get around.
“The people in Spring City are the best! I think Spring City is a wonderful place that no one can live without. My community is awesome. I want to stay in it as long as I can.”