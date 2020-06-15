Mail-in ballots for this year’s primary election will need to be postmarked on or before June 30 to be counted. Alternatively, Sanpete County has four drop boxes placed in the area where residents can drop off their completed ballots. They can be found at the following locations:
- Manti: Sanpete County Court House, 160 N. Main, on the south side of the building and the south side of the driveway between the court house and the post office.
- Mount Pleasant: City Hall, 115 W. Main, on the south side of the building between city hall and the health department building.
- Ephraim: City Hall, 5 S. Main, behind the building on the east side of the parking lot.
- Gunnison: City Hall, 38 W. Center, on the east side of the building by the police department.