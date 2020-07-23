EPHRAIM—It may be due to the COVID-19 virus or simply because the area is becoming more well known, but one thing is clear: the Manti-La Sal National Forest is seeing a marked increase in visitors this year.
The forest’s developed campsites (places where people either make reservations or pay to camp) within its northern section are experiencing an increase in usage of about 50 percent this year compared to the same time last year.
“It looks like, in those, we’re seeing about double total visitors from last year,” said Johnny Collin, district ranger for the Sanpete Ranger District of the Manti-La Sal National Forest.
The northern section of the Manti-La Sal National Forest includes the Sanpete and Ferron/Price districts. The Moab/Monticello District takes in the southern area of the forest.
Collin said on average, the northern area is seeing about a third of its campsites being reserved. However, campers who arrive and find campsites still available can utilize them.
“We’re probably pretty full in general on weekend days, at least from my looking around,” he said.
Collin said he believed the increase in forest usage is due to a couple of factors, including the fact that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are looking for traveling opportunities closer to home.
“I do think COVID has probably had an effect. I don’t have any proof of this, but I do think that people are probably doing much more local travel,” he said. “But then, I also see we’re just seeing an increased use from like the Wasatch Front over the last few years. People have been finding out more and more that we’re down here and there’s opportunities to recreate on the Manti-La Sal.”
Even without these factors in play, popular areas such as Maple Canyon, a draw for rock-climbing enthusiasts, are going to be full around this time of year, he said.
“I think it’s exciting to see people utilizing their national forest,” Collin said. “I think it’s a great thing to see people out there using it, especially right now given that the other opportunity is to be stuck at your house. … It’s great to see people out here utilizing the opportunities we have.”