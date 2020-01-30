Manti Tabernacle vandalized with paint

MANTI—The Manti Tabernacle has been vandalized with green spray paint that was discovered on the morning of Friday, Jan. 24, according to the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office.
Several letters were spray painted on the west and south faces of the building, affecting a total of six to seven locations on the tabernacle, located at 90 South Main, Manti.
The Sheriff’s Office investigation is following up on several leads, but no arrests have been made as of press deadline.
Anyone who has information regarding this event is encouraged to call the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (435) 835-2345.