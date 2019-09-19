Mary, Millie Kaye concert at Casino Star Theatre

GUNNISON — Casino Star Theatre, 78 South Main, Gunnison, will reopen after a month-long closure to the western vocal stylings of Mary Kaye and Millie Kaye, two beautiful cowgirls who call Utah their home. The concert will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept 26.
Since she surprised the western music world a decade ago with her richly expressive vocals and vividly original story-songs, Mary has won “best-of-the-year” awards every single year in one category or another from a variety of major organizations. Best performer, best female performer, best female vocalist, best songwriter, best song, best album, and on and on.
Mary will be joined onstage by Emelia “Millie” Kaye, one of her 10 children with her “handsome cowboy” and manager, Brad. Millie has been singing harmony and back-up with Mary for several years, but recently has been doing more and more solo work.
Advance tickets are on sale at Rasmussen’s Ace Hardware and Gunnison Implement, Gunnison; Kopy Katz Printing, Ephraim. Tickets are also available at the door or order will-call from Diana at 435-979-2798.
When arriving for the show, the biggest surprise will be beautiful new seats installed on a newly refinished floor! Seats are numbered consecutively and have drink holders to minimize the spills. Engraved name plates on the hardwood arms will identify donors who have contributed to the cost of this major upgrade. If interested in having a name on a seat, ask for information at the concessions counter.
Institutional donors to this huge project include the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area, George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, CLG program administered by the State Historic Preservation Office, and Rocky Mountain Power Foundation. Gifts have also been made “in honor of” and “in memoriam” of parents or more distant ancestors.
The Casino Star Theatre is indeed a historic treasure, very carefully restored in the spirit of its original builders. Any way the building honors the generations who watched movies and live shows through the decades since its opening in 1913 helps to strengthen its power as an icon of art and beauty.