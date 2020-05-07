MAYFIELD — Two small earthquakes rattled central Utah early Wednesday morning, April 29, near the town of Mayfield.
According to the Utah Seismograph Stations, a magnitude 3.1 quake struck just before 3 a.m., about 10 miles east of town and again a 2.7 magnitude quake hit a little over 13 miles east of Mayfield about an hour later.
Earthquakes of magnitudes of 2.5 to 5.4, of which there are around 30,000 per year worldwide, are often felt, but usually only cause minor damage, if any, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.
Earthquakes are also classified in categories ranging from minor to great, depending on their magnitude; earthquakes of magnitude 2 to 3.9 are classed as minor; earthquakes of magnitude 4 to 4.9 are classed as light and 5.0 to 5.9 magnitude are classed as moderate.