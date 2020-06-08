SPRING CITY--MeKai Laupapa, daughter of Mickell Sorensen and Tarris Laupapa, was crowned Miss Spring City at a pageant luncheon held on June 7. Her attendants are: First Attendant Mahayla Anderson, daughter of Pete and Elizabeth Allred; Second Attendant Paisley Lott, daughter of Victor and Caroline Lott; and Third Attendant Morgan Drew, daughter of Scott and Jessica Drew.
The contestants were judged on an essay with the theme of "What It Means to Be a Woman in 2020." Pageant organizer was Elizabeth Allred.
MeKai Laupapa will be junior at North Sanpete High School this coming fall. She chose as her service project a recognition program for Spring City Elementary School students.
Mahayla Anderson is a 2020 graduate of North Sanpete High School and plans to attend Snow College this fall. Her service project was to make a backpack/bike trail between Spring City and Mt. Pleasant.
Paisley Lott is a 2020 graduate of Wasatch Academy and will be attending Dixie Tech in January. She chose to do a cleanup of the mountain and hiking trails for her service project.
Morgan Drew will be a senior at North Sanpete High School this fall. Her service project was to organize a Little Miss Spring City and Little Mr. Spring City pageant.
The new royalty will represent Spring City this coming year in community events and activities that take place.