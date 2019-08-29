Messiah rehearsals begin Sept. 8, participation encouraged

EPHRAIM — Horne School of Music at Snow College announces the start of rehearsals for the 85th Annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s masterpiece, Messiah, by the Central Utah Master Chorale and Orchestra. Rehearsals begin Sunday Sept. 8, from 7-9:30 p.m., in the Recital Hall (Choir Room) M147, in the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center, Ephraim.
Membership in the Master Chorale is open to all “who can carry a tune”, aged 16 and older. No audition is required. Those interested in joining the Master Chorale should contact Silvi Harmon via email at SilviC763@gmail.com. The orchestra is formed by invitation.
Music for Messiah will be provided. Singers must attend at least 10 of the 13 scheduled rehearsals, plus the dress rehearsal to be eligible to sing in the concerts.
The Central Utah Master Chorale and Orchestra will be under the direction of Dr. Michael Huff. He assures participants that rehearsals will be lively, engaging, and inspiring. “I don’t believe in wasting time – mine or anyone else’s. So we will make great use of every available moment.”
Messiah tradition
The cherished tradition of enjoying Handel’s magnum opus, Messiah, continues with the 85th annual performance to be given at Snow College Sunday and Monday, Dec. 8 and 9, at 7:30 p.m., in the Jorgensen Concert Hall, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center. Admission is free.
Professor Harry Dean began this traditional performance in 1935 while he was teaching at Snow College. He wanted to start a cultural tradition to enrich the lives of locals as well as giving students at the fledgling Snow College an opportunity to perform a major choral work with an orchestra.
Last year’s performance, given by the newly-formed Central Utah Master Chorale and Orchestra brought the audience enthusiastically to their feet.
About Dr. Huff
Dr. Michael Huff is the director of choral activities and head of the piano area at Snow College. He came to Snow College in 2015, having previously served on the music faculties at Utah State University and the University of Utah.
Huff started his professional conducting career with the South Davis Civic Choral and Orchestra, and spent over a decade as associate conductor and principal accompanist with the Utah Symphony Chorus. Huff is intolerant of musical “fussiness”, he assures simply, “No boring concerts.”
Dr. Huff brings vast experience in serving community choirs, having founded Utah Voices, a critically acclaimed adult community choir with whom he made his Carnegie Hall debut.
Critics reviewing Utah Voices have said, “Their singing is always finely crafted and expressed” (Edward Reichel | Salt Lake City arts critic). “They demonstrated excellent balance, unwavering focus and contagious conviction” (Catherine Reese Newton | The Salt Lake Tribune). “The large choir was perfectly prepared, in tune, with rich full tone…” (Frank Dakin | New York Concert Review, Inc.).