FAIRVIEW— “Girl’s Night Out” is the theme for the 2020 Miss Fairview Scholarship Pageant which will feature seven exceptional young ladies competing for the title Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7 p.m., at the Peterson Dance Hall, 65 South State, Fairview. Tickets available at the door.
The winner will replace the currently reigning Miss Fairview, Clista Galecki, who has done a wonderful job of serving the community of Fairview this past year.
This year’s contestants are Autumn Heugly, Allie Belt, Caleigh Hathaway, Natasha Gipe, Avonlea Bell, Elizabeth Madsen and Emily Kerksiek. They will be judged on modeling, talent, interview skills and physical fitness.
Everyone is encouraged to come out and support these lovely ladies and see who will be crowned the next Miss Fairview.
Autumn Heugly
Autumn Heugly is the daughter of Brandon and Heather Heugly. Her service platform is “Simply Together”, creating a bond with the community, face to face, and free of electronics. She will be performing “You Are My Sunshine” on the ukulele. Autumn’s career ambition is to become an interior designer.
Alie Belt
Alie Belt is the daughter of Ryan Belt and Lindsey Poole. Her service platform is to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation to help grant wishes to those in need. She will be reading an original piece of poetry titled, “Different”. She plans to pursue a career in psychology.
Caleigh Hathaway
Caleigh Hathaway is the daughter of Jana Janssen and Rick Hathaway. Her service platform is “Warriors We Stand”, helping others to overcome trials and hardships. She will be performing a vocal solo entitled, “Warrior”. Caleigh plans to attend a trade school to become a veterinarian assistant.
Natasha Gipe
Natasha Gipe is the daughter of Chris Gipe. Her service platform is “Puzzle Pieces”, helping children with special needs. She will be performing a self-inspired piece on the tongue drum. Natasha plans to attend a trade school to become an advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT) and eventually a paramedic.
Avonlea Bell
Avonlea Bell is the daughter of Shelly and Rob Boren, and the late Alec Bell. Her service platform is called “Light in the Dark”, introducing the SafeUtah app for suicide prevention. She will be performing a dance in the dark with glow sticks. Avonlea plans to obtain an associate’s degree in business and own and operate a comic book business.
Elizabeth Madsen
Elizabeth Madsen is the daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Madsen. Her platform is “Service Is Limitless!” Teaching the many ways that we can all serve. She will be performing a color guard routine to “Warriors”. Elizabeth would like to pursue a career as a financial planner.
Emily Kerksiek
Emily Kerksiek is the daughter of Amber and Scott Kerksiek. Her service platform is “I Want to Feel” Encouraging, inspiring, and teaching others how to feel happiness. She will be performing a traditional Irish reel on the violin. Emily plans to pursue a career in marketing and music.