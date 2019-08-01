EPHRAIM — Miss Sanpete County Bellamy Sorensen, and Miss Sanpete County Outstanding Teen Nikki Evans, have completed their year of service. They will pass on the title and responsibilities to two young ladies at the upcoming Miss Sanpete County/Outstanding Teen competition, to be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, Snow College Eccles Center, 300 East Center, Ephraim.
The newly-crowned 2019 Miss Utah Dexonna Talbot will be the host for the evening. Tickets will be available at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.
When Bellamy Sorensen’s name was announced as Miss Sanpete County 2018, she was excited, willing and ready to begin her year of service and to learn everything she needed to know in order to have a meaningful year.
Through her year of service, Bellamy has served Sanpete County with dedication and energy, focusing on her Social Impact Initiative “Unplug: The Effects of Technology and Media”. She represented Sanpete County at the Miss Utah Competition in June, traveled throughout the county to participate in community events and parades, and participated in fundraisers and other events to support the Children’s Miracle Network, which directly benefits Utah’s Primary Children’s Hospital.
One of the primary responsibilities of Miss Sanpete County and Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen is the implementation and execution of her Social Impact Initiative. In this endeavor, she selects a social issue that she can advocate. She develops a plan and puts it into action throughout the year. In addition, she is a role model for young women, and as an ambassador of the Miss America Organization, she encourages girls and young women to develop leadership skills and get involved in their communities.
Bellamy selected a platform she felt would be beneficial to children and youth in Sanpete County. “My platform focused on helping the uprising generation know how technology and media can be helpful, but also how it can be harmful,” said Sorensen.
The “Unplug” initiative had one main goal: to help youth and children learn how to fight the urge to be connected to a device, and have the willpower to unplug from the addiction of technology and media.
During her year of service, Sorensen also represented the county at the Miss Utah competition in June. “Miss Utah was one of the most terrifying things I’ve ever done in my life!” exclaimed Sorensen. “I felt inadequate being with all of the amazing women, but once I arrived I realized how empowering it is to be with all of these amazing, beautiful and talented women that have the same goals that I do.”
As her year of service comes to a close and she prepares to relinquish her title and pass on the responsibility of Miss Sanpete County to one of 11 young ladies who will compete on Aug. 9 for the position. Sorensen is grateful for the experiences she’s had. “Miss Sanpete is a hard responsibility — it requires hard work, but all the work is worth it.”
Bellamy plans to jump back into school with an open mind and get ready to start her career. She will use the scholarship money awarded through the competition toward the advancement of her Radiologic Technician degree at Weber State University.
Miss Sanpete Outstanding Teen
Nikki Evans is Miss Sanpete County Outstanding Teen for 2018. In this role, Nikki has spent time and effort working on her platform, participating in various parades throughout the county, and providing service to community organizations.
Developing the courage to put herself out there was a challenge that Evans had to overcome in order to get to where she is today. “I always felt that I was too shy to do pageants,” Nikki said.
“But, after watching my cousins compete, I felt I was ready to step out of my comfort zone and give it a try. I have always loved the way my cousins carried out their platforms and the way they would help serve their community. I wanted to do the same for Sanpete County.”
Nikki’s platform focused on “Teens Behind Screens.” “With the amount of online predators tripling in the past four years, privacy and safety are great concerns and a common problem,” stated Evans. She spent the past year educating parents and children about safe apps and measures to take to ensure safety online and with devices.
One of the greatest lessons Nikki has learned through preparation and competition was to “never give up.” The first time Nikki competed she didn’t win. Learning from that experience, she set her sights on a goal and created a plan to get there. She practiced interview questions every day for an entire year in preparation for the next competition.
On the day of the competition, the judges asked a question that stumped her and she felt like she had blown the whole interview. “I almost let that one question get to me even after the interview had ended,” she said. “But, I was competing with a purpose and decided to finish stronger than I had started.”
Nikki went on to win the title of Miss Sanpete County Outstanding Teen that night, and learned a valuable lesson, that she can accomplish anything if she doesn’t give up.
As Nikki completes her year of service, she is looking forward to competing for the MissSanpete County crown, and will continue her education as a senior at Manti High School this coming fall.
About Miss Sanpete County
The Miss Sanpete County Scholarship Competition is affiliated with the Miss America Organization. The Miss America Organization is a 501© a not-for-profit organization, the nation’s leading advocate for women’s education, and the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women in the United States. It awards millions of dollars in scholarships annually. The Miss America Organization is comprised of 52 licensed organizations, including all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Miss America contestants contribute tens of thousands of community service hours annually and have raised millions for Children’s MiracleNetwork Hospitals and Miss America scholarships since 2007.