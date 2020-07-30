EPHRAIM—The 59th annual Miss Sanpete County and Miss Teen Sanpete competition will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Snow College Eccles Performing Arts Center in Ephraim.
Six talented and qualified contestants from around the county will compete for the job of Miss Sanpete County, and six outstanding contestants will compete for Miss Teen Sanpete. Sam and Holly Penrod, Manti natives, will be the emcees for the evening.
Abby Ivory, director of the competitions, said she is impressed with the caliber of this year’s competing class.
“These candidates are prepared and excited to serve our community,” she said. “They are smart, talented and driven toward success.”
The Miss Sanpete County Scholarship Organization provides opportunities for young women to achieve their personal and professional ambitions. Candidates are given the opportunity to develop interview and communication skills.
They also participate in community service activities, focus on the implementation of their platform initiative and develop leadership skills that help them excel in their chosen career and life goals.
The contestants will compete in four areas of competition: private interview, on-stage question and platform statement, talent and evening wear. A total of $3,500 will be awarded in scholarships for contestants’ college educations.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults; children 4-11 years of age are $5. Each adult ticket holder will receive a program, with additional programs being $3.
To accommodate for social distancing and COVID-19 compliance, attendees are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for the seating process. Face masks are required for those attending. Cash and personal checks for admission will be accepted at the door.
Attendees may also call in advance to reserve seats and pick up tickets at will call upon arrival. Those interested in reserving seats ahead of time should call Pageant Director Abby Ivory at 435-851-6215.
Candidates for Miss Sanpete County are as follows:
Shaelynn Riley Johnson, Fountain Green, is the daughter of Ryan and Cassie Johnson. She will perform a vocal solo for her talent. She plans to raise awareness of the importance of ATV safety through her platform “ATV Safety — Nobody is Invincible.”
Libby Simons, Manti, is the daughter of David and Allison Simons. She will perform a jazz dance for her talent. Her social impact statement is “Be a Hero: Organ Donation,” through which she plans to raise awareness about the importance and life-saving impact of being an organ donor.
Gracy Christenson, Gunnison, is the daughter of Miranda Christenson. She will perform a piano solo for her talent. Through her platform, “Healthy Minds: Teenage Mental Health,” she hopes to influence teenagers and promote skills for positive mental health.
Kira Michele Sevy, Spring City, is the daughter of Robert and Emily Sevy and Kathy Harward. She will perform a jazz dance for her talent. Kira is passionate about her platform “Give Children a Voice,” which focuses on helping children who are in difficult circumstances due to abuse or neglect.
Karlie Strickland, Ephraim, is the daughter of Cody Stickland and Harmonie Poppleton. She will perform a vocal solo for her talent. Her platform is “Breaking the Silence,” which focuses on human trafficking. She plans to raise awareness of this growing concern.
Lydia Madsen, Fairview, is the daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Madsen. She will perform a vocal solo for her talent. Her platform, “Lend-A-Hand,” focuses on volunteerism. She plans to encourage people to serve in their communities.
Contestants for Miss Teen Sanpete are as follows:
Kaytlin Elisabeth Estey, Manti, is the daughter of Frank and Lisa Estey. For her talent, she will perform a contemporary dance solo. Her platform is “Don’t Be a Cyber-Bully.” She plans to educate the public on the damaging impact of cyber bullying.
Haley Taylor Sevy, Ephraim, is the daughter of Robert and Emily Sevy. She will perform a contemporary dance for her talent. Through her platform, “The Chosen Children,” she plans to advocate for and raise awareness about children in foster care.
Carrie Everitt, Ephraim, is the daughter of Deric and Muriah Everitt. She will perform a lyrical dance for her talent. She plans to bring greater awareness about the importance of wearing a helmet through her platform “Use Your Head: Wear a Helmet.”
Jordie Kelso, Mt. Pleasant, is the daughter of Luke and Jerrylynn Kelso. For her talent, she will perform a lyrical dance. Her platform is “Dance Your Way to Mental Health.” She plans to encourage the public to be active for improved mental and physical health.
Noelle Condie, Gunnison, is the daughter of Robyn Condie and David Condie. She will perform a vocal solo for her talent. She is excited to share her platform, “This Mind of Mine: Training Mental Wellness Through Positive Thinking,” through which she plans to educate the public about mental health and how to be happier, grateful and motivated.
Shea Rawlinson, Fairview, is the daughter of Sean and Shauna Rawlinson. For her talent, she will perform a lyrical dance. Through her platform, “Healthy Life, Happy Life,” she plans to raise awareness about healthy lifestyles and helping others in need through blood drives.