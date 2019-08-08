EPHRAIM — The 58th annual Miss Sanpete County Competition, along with the Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen Competition will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m., at Snow College Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center, Ephraim. Doors will open at 6 p.m., tickets available at the door.
Ten talented and qualified candidates from around the county will compete for the opportunity to serve as Miss Sanpete County and four will compete for Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen. The newly-crowned Miss Utah 2019 Dexonna Talbot will be the host for the evening.
Director of the Competitions Abby Ivory said she is impressed with the caliber of this year’s competing class. “These candidates are prepared and excited to serve our community. They are smart, talented and driven toward success.”
Affiliated with the Miss America organization, Miss Sanpete County has made adjustments in the competition to be in line with the new Miss America 2.0. Candidates no longer participate in swimwear competition.
Instead, more emphasis is placed on interview skills and the candidate’s ability to express herself and her opinions, as well as discuss her social impact statement.
Miss Sanpete County candidates will be judged in four areas: talent, interview, evening wear/social impact statement and onstage question.
Miss Sanpete County Outstanding Teen candidates will be judged in talent, interview, evening wear/onstage question and lifestyle/fitness.
The Miss Sanpete County Scholarship Organization provides opportunities for young women to achieve their personal and professional ambitions. Candidates also participate in community service activities and develop leadership skills that help them excel in their chosen career and life goals.
A non-profit affiliate of the Miss America Organization, the Miss Sanpete County Scholarship Organization will award more than $3,500 in college education scholarships.
The outgoing Miss Sanpete County, Bellamy Sorensen, and Outstanding Teen, Nikki Evans, have served the county well. “We are sad to see Bellamy and Nikki’s year of service come to an end, but we are proud of all they accomplished,” stated Ivory. “They were devoted to their service platforms and the community they love.”
Candidates for Miss Sanpete County are:
Nikki Evans
Nikki Evans is the daughter of Robert and Tiffany Evans, Manti. She will perform a lyrical dance for her talent. Her social impact statement, “Teens Behind Screens”, focuses on educating the community about internet and social media safety.
Aubree Jensen
Aubree Jensen is the daughter of Corey and Arleen Jensen, Sterling. Aubree will perform a vocal solo for her talent. Her social impact statement is “Today a Reader, Tomorrow a Leader,” to focus on inspiring children to become better readers.
Ally Brotherson
Ally Brotherson is the daughter of Rich and Molly Brotherson, Mt. Pleasant. For her talent, she will perform a piano solo. Her social impact statement is “L.I.V.E — Learn the needs, get Involved, Volunteer, Enthusiastically,” focusing on bringing awareness to volunteering.
Cari Jo Carmody
Cari Jo Carmody is the daughter of Tom and Candy Carmody, Manti. She will perform a Ballet En Pointe. Her social impact statement, “The Power of Positive Thinking,” focuses on teaching children how to change their thinking patterns.
Ashtyn Childs
Ashtyn Childs is the daughter of Gary and Annie Childs, Centerfield. She will perform a jazz dance for her talent. Her social impact statement, “Be Uniquely You,” focuses on teaching kids how to love themselves despite their unique differences.
Dallas Taylor
Dallas Taylor is the daughter of Matthew and Ralaina Taylor, Ephraim. She will perform a vocal solo for her talent. “Learn to A.C.T, Taking Steps to Prevent Scuicide” is her social impact statement. She hopes to bring awareness to suicide prevention.
Jillane Olsen
Jillane Olsen is the daughter of Scott and Melissa Olsen, Manti. She will perform a piano solo for her talent. Her platform, “B.R.E.A.T.H.E”, focuses on cultivating a strong mental health.
Keyera Braithwaite
Keyera Braithwaite is the daughter of Brian and Misty Braithwaite, Manti. For her talent, she will perform a contemporary dance. Her social impact statement is “Kindness is Key.” Be kind to yourself, be kind to others and be kind to your environment.
Bailey Simons
Bailey Simons is the daughter of David and Allison Simons, Manti. She will perform a German vocal solo for her talent. Her social impact statement is “Save Lives, Change Lives: Organ Donation,” in which she plans to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.
Kathryn Christensen
Kathryn Christensen is the daughter of Alan and Becky Christensen, Manti. She will perform a vocal solo for her talent. Her social impact statement, “Music Heals” focuses on the healing power of music.
Candidates for Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen include:
Hope Marsing
Hope Marsing is the daughter of Nick and Christina Marsing, Manti. She will perform musical theatre for her talent. Her social impact statement is “Unfiltered Living,” focusing on bringing awareness to the negative impact of conforming to society’s “perfect image.”
Karlie Kate Strickland
Karlie Kate Strickland is the daughter of Cody Strickland and Harmonie Poppleton, Ephraim. She will perform a vocal solo for her talent. Her social impact statement is “Break the Silence on Human Trafficking.” She would like to raise awareness on this growing concern.
Taylor Palmer
Taylor Palmer is the daughter of John and Linda Palmer, Ephraim. She will perform a juggling routine for her talent. Her social impact statement is “Soak up the Sun: Encouraging People to Get Enough Vitamin D.” She would like to raise awareness of Vitamin D deficiency and its health effects.
Kaytlin Elisabeth Estey
Kaytlin Elisabeth Estey is the daughter of Frank and Lisa Estey, Manti. For her talent she will perform a contemporary dance solo. Her platform is “Don’t Be a Cyber-Bully.” She plans to educate the public on the damaging impact of cyber bullying.