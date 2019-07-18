Mitch Jackson named Fairview horse parade grand marshal

MILBURN — Mitchell Jackson was selected as the 2019 grand marshal for the annual Fairview Pioneer Day Horse Parade to be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, July 20.
Jackson is the son of Bryce and Georgia Jackson. He resides in Milburn, where he has spent all but a few years of his life. Mitch and Kerrie have three sons, one daughter and one daughter-in-law.
Mitch can fix anything, but he also has an artistic side. He has made many carved items with a chain saw including horseheads, an eagle, pumpkins, saddle stools, snowmen and bears. He has braided whips from leather and paracord; made spurs and knives. He has tried to pass some of those things on to his children.
Mitch loves to hunt, ride horses, shoot guns, fish and do about anything outdoors with his family. He works long hours and has used as his family moto, “We work hard and play hard, but we mostly work”.
Mitch is the water master of Milburn, he currently serves in the bishopric in the Indianola Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is a machinist by trade for 36 years. He has served as the rodeo chairman for Fairview City for seven years. Mitch commutes every day to work in Provo to provide for his family so he can continue to live in Milburn.
To celebrate his birthday this year, he will be hunting for a Desert Big Horn Sheep that he has been applying for 22 years and finally drew a permit!
Mitch loves Sanpete County particularly Milburn and Fairview and has always found great joy in living by good people and serving a community he calls home.