MT. PLEASANT-- Due to recent city ordinance discussions it appears that a rumor has been circulating among the populace that there is a moratorium on building in Mt. Pleasant City. The existence of a moratorium is false.
On July 23, a Pending Ordinance Rule was adopted relative to zoning regulations in Mt. Pleasant City and expires after six months. With the new rule being misunderstood, it has been assumed by some that all building in Mt. Pleasant is on hold for six months.
Mt. Pleasant Mayor Dan Anderson and Planning Commission Chairperson Connie Roper recently asked for clarification of the rule.
For instance, would the Pending Ordinance Rule allow the planning commission to take action in a duly noticed meeting to allow someone to build a home or multi-level unit if all of the prerequisites in a given zone have been met?
The answer is yes, the rule is not a moratorium. It does allow the planning commission to move forward with projects on a case-by-case basis.
For the record, since the rule went into effect in July, there have been four building projects approved in Mt. Pleasant.