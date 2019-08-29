Moroni Veterans Park dedication set Aug. 31

MORONI — The newly-completed Moroni Veterans Park will be dedicated during special ceremonies Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. Prior to the dedication at 10:30 a.m., a live band will get the festivities started and everyone is welcome to be there at 400 East Main, Moroni.
The event will include special speakers, flag ceremony, military salute, poetry readings and four Veterans; Elliot Arnoldson, Paul Larson, Brett Bailey and Jay Carter will be honored. Lunch will then be served by the Moroni Fire Department.
This project has been in progress for the past two years. The monument highlights 689 veterans from the area including those who served in the Blackhawk War and all those since then.
The creation of the Moroni Veterans Park has been a significant amount of work, money and mostly volunteer labor. All those who have helped in any way are greatly appreciated.