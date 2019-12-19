MT. PLEASANT—Mt. Pleasant City Council took the time to recognize a completed Eagle Scout project during the Dec. 10 city council meeting. Tanner Sorensen of Boy Scouts of America Troop 507 recently completed his Eagle project at the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery.
According to Sorensen, The existing plot markers in lot B at the Mt. Pleasant cemetery consisted of aluminum spikes placed in the sod. Many of the markers were overgrown with grass or buried two-three inches in the ground. This situation made it impossible to find the markers without using a tape measure.
For his Eagle project, Sorensen and those helping him, dug one foot squares for each grave marker in the sod. Then added cement around the plot markers to make them more visible to cemetery patrons. Over 100 total man-hours were spent working on the project.