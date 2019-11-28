MT. PLEASANT — The magic of Christmas returns to Mt. Pleasant Saturday, Nov. 30, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., during the annual Christmas Lights Festival to be held on Main Street. The street will be closed at 2 p.m. to prepare for the event.
Special visitors from the North Pole, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, will arrive at 4:15 p.m., to visit with the children. Christmas Carols will be performed by Mt. Pleasant Elementary children.
Fire barrels will provide heat to help participants warm up and enjoy free hot chocolate, cookies, hayrides and games. Business owners and other groups will provide games and fun activities.
Sanpete Valley Hospital is providing free apple cider and brownies. The Mt. Pleasant Youth City Council will be selling scones, North Sanpete Ambulance will be selling chili along with other vendors available.
The Main Street Lighting will take place shortly after dusk and will be followed by a fireworks display when dark.