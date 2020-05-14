MT. PLEASANT—The city of Mt. Pleasant is seeking volunteers to help with flower gardens in the city. Locations include city hall, library, cemetery and welcome signs located at the entrances of North and South State Street.
Anyone can volunteer whether it’s a group, individual or family that is willing to adopt one-of-the-five locations to plant, water and care for the gardens now through September.
The city will provide flowers and plants for each location, which has water and good soil. Each month one of the garden hosts will be featured in the local newspaper.
Take advantage of an opportunity to serve and contact Mt. Pleasant City Hall at 462-2456 to register and select a personal garden.