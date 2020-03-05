MP council approves lighting, ordinance change

MT. PLEASANT—During the regular second city council meeting of February, Mt. Pleasant City Council approved Main Street lighting project requisitions, heard reports from the Youth City Council, city auditor and approved an ordinance change.
Mayor Olsen welcomed all present to the meeting. Council members Rondy Black, Sam Draper and Russell Keisel were in attendance, while Justin Atkinson and Kevin Stallings were both excused. After roll call, agenda approval and approval of claims the council discussed approval of requisitions.
Requisitions
Mt. Pleasant Power Department Superintendent Shane Ward addressed the council to seek approval of three requisitions, two of which were regarding the historical lighting in downtown Mt. Pleasant.
He explained that due to recent market fluctuations and concerns about product availability, the suppliers of equipment needed for the lighting project have recommended the parts and supplies be ordered now, before prices rise and while the parts are available.
The plan is to order 50 light poles with one of them kept as an extra for future repairs. The installations will hopefully start in about a month, after parts arrive.
Not all of the installations will include the break-away feature. Only those light poles along highway sections with faster moving (35 mph) traffic. The light poles located behind businesses will not be break-away poles.
When asked for a time line for installing the light poles, Ward told the council they would like to get them done before the flower baskets arrive to be hung for Memorial Day, May 25.
The council approved a requisition in the amount of $174,047.50 for purchase of the necessary parts to install all of the light poles and the spare for parts.
At the same time, Ward requested approval for the required 20 percent down payment for labor by H.C. Fabrication to install the light poles in the amount of $23,398.00. The council approved the requisition.
The third requisition was for $2,614.00 to pay for the annual oil analysis done on the city substation transformers. This is done each year to help ensure they are operating properly because the replacement cost of each transformer may be $500,000 when necessary to replace them. The requisition was approved.
Ward also provided the council with a light project summary chart created by Carson Fillin, of Stevens Sales Company. The chart graphically illustrates the power savings of the switch to new light fixtures.
The old lights are a high pressure sodium 250 watt bulb, whereas the new fixture is a 75 watt LED Metroscape that uses significantly less power. It is estimated that when the savings for maintenance and power usage are combined, the savings will pay for the switch to new fixtures in 15.2 years.
It would be nice to say the savings would also cover all the poles and installation costs, but it doesn’t, it only covers the light fixture on top of the pole. When the project is complete, Utah Department of Transportation will reimburse part of the project cost in the amount of $40,000.
Youth Council
The Youth City Council reported on their trip to visit the Utah State Capital on Feb. 19, where they met with District 58 Representative Derrin R. Owens and Lt. Governor Spencer Cox and toured the capital and visited the gold room.
For more on this report, see other article in this week’s edition.
City finance audit
The annual city finance audit report has been done and was presented to the council by Jon Haderlie of Larsen and Company, Spanish Fork. Haderlie reviewed the report with the council and stated that the city is in good shape.
He did say that the only issue of concern is outstanding checks. When checks have been issued for payment of services, sometimes the checks are not cashed on a timely basis or never cashed and those checks end up on the records as having been spent but not cashed.
According to Utah Law, after a specific period of time, a check that has been issued, if not cashed, needs to have those funds turned over to the State Treasurers Office and placed into the lost funds to be claimed department.
While speaking with Haderlie, Mayor Olsen reported that one of the problems the city is currently dealing with is an invoice for services that came into the city office 18 months after the services were reportedly completed.
He said, not only is the invoice way late, but now an investigation will have to be done to determine whether it is a valid claim and whether it may have already been paid.
This investigation requires employee time and the expense for that time could have been eliminated by the company it they had sent their invoice right after having done the work.
Ordinance change
The Mt. Pleasant City council discussed the ordinance that was enacted to set city council meeting times and approved amending it to change the second monthly council meeting start time from 4 p.m., to 6:30 p.m., on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
With that change, Mt. Pleasant City Council meetings will take place on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.