MP Council hears Main Street lighting report

MT. PLEASANT—During the regular meeting of Mt. Pleasant City Council held Jan. 28, new lighting for downtown Mt. Pleasant was discussed, along with the Navajo project and the possible return of Cash Days drag racing this coming summer.
Mayor Michael Olsen welcomed those present to the meeting. Council members, Justin Atkinson and Rondy Black were excused. Council members Kevin Stallings and Russell Keisel were present while Sam Draper communicated via phone.
Street lighting
Mt. Pleasant Power Department Superintendent Shane Ward addressed the council regarding the historical lighting in downtown Mt. Pleasant which was installed in about 1993.
Ward told the council that for the past two years his department has investigated options for replacing the fixtures because the street lighting is one of the power department’s major expenses.
The large glass globes get broken, the replacement light bulbs are expensive and use a significant amount of power. In addition, code changes by the Utah Department of Transportation now require breakaway couplings on light poles.
Ward has now selected what he believes to be the best option for replacements and he introduced Carson Fillin, salesman for Stevens Sales Company (SCCO), Salt Lake City, to present the chosen lighting system and explain the benefits of it.
Fillin noted that SCCO has been in business since 1914 and has provided expertise in roadway lighting solutions for many years. With the changes of technology options in the past few years, it is recommended that the lighting be changed to light emitting diode (LED) lights.
Part of the reason it has taken two years to get to this point is because the project needs to be done right. In addition, there is a big push nationwide to deal with light pollution.
Light pollution can be defined as brightening of the night sky caused by street lights and other man-made sources, which has a disruptive effect on natural cycles, inhibits the observation of stars and planets, disrupts ecosystems, has adverse health effects and wastes energy.
The new recommended lighting, using LEDs, can direct lights down, control the brightness and has comfort optics that remove glare. That will significantly eliminate light pollution and the LEDs are extremely power efficient.
Fillin pointed out that the old light poles are made of a composite material that is deteriorating. During summer months there are heavy flower pots and banners that hang on the poles. The weight of the pots and wind catching the banners cause stress to the poles and they become a hazard.
The new poles will be steel, not a composite, and should handle the weight and stress better. The new poles will be 14 feet tall with a light fixture on top, overall about 15 feet tall. Each pole will have a cast aluminum base that may include a Mt. Pleasant City logo.
A big visual difference will be the lack of a large glass globe. Although the globes may look nice they can be a target and some have been shot out with marbles or broken with rocks. The new light fixture will only have a ring of LED lights in the top with a refractive lens to control the direction of the light.
Experience shows that the lens is seldom damaged and is inexpensive to replace. The optics of the lens will light the road and some of the sidewalk, but not the sky. The LEDs use less energy, with more light on the ground and are covered with a good warranty.
For an additional cost, a smart light control sensor can be installed that interacts with cell towers and reports usage, problems and other information. With the smart sensor, the light levels can be raised or lowered as needed from a computer.
Power comparisons show that the old light fixtures use up to 240 watts per halogen bulb while the new LED fixtures maximum usage is 75 watts, but will probably be set at 60 watts. The power savings alone is a big incentive for the project.
There are approximately 60 old light poles in downtown Mt. Pleasant on Main Street and behind businesses. The estimated costs for replacement materials, fixtures, poles and bases is $141,000.
Ward has received an installation cost estimate from Ryan Steglich, of Anixter. Steglich, present at the meeting, told the council that Anixter would remove the old poles, replace them with new poles and fixtures and refurbish the trash receptacles for about $147,000.
The smart light control sensor could be added for about $200 per pole, or about $10,000 additional cost. Ward will recheck all the costs with Mt. Pleasant Financial Director Dave Oxman. The total estimated cost at this time is $288,000.
During the meeting, the council approved a cooperative agreement with the Utah Department of Transportation to bring the lights up to code. That agreement will provide $40,000 to Mt. Pleasant City to reimburse some of the costs after the project has been completed.
Ward pointed out that this project will save the city substantial power usage, will have easy maintenance and this standard of lighting could be used for subdivision lighting requirements. He said this same light fixture is in use in several other cities statewide, including Ephraim.
The funding for this project is to be paid out of the city Capital Outlay funds when approved. There is a hold on the lighting project until an additional installation quote has been received and the final costs have been approved by the council. Ward would like to get the upgrade done before July.
Navajo project
The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American territory in the United States located primarily in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, with an estimated population of 300,000.
Among the 55,000 homes located on the 27,000 square mile reservation, about 15,000 do not have electricity. They make up 75% of all unelectrified households in the United States. The Navajo project is an effort to bring power to those homes.
Not having access to electricity has many repercussions for Navajo families: lack of access to running water, reliable lighting, modern forms of home heating and cooling, and appliances such as refrigerators and microwaves.
Families in the Navajo Nation drive 1-1.5 hours once or twice a week to reach watering points where they can fill 250-gallon plastic tanks with water for cooking, cleaning, and drinking. To keep food from perishing, families often have to use portable coolers filled with ice to preserve their food.
In spring 2019, a pilot effort entitled the “Light Up Navajo” initiative brought together volunteer crews from public power utilities across the country to connect Navajo homes to the grid.
In six weeks, the volunteer crews connected more than 230 homes to electricity, reducing the total number of U.S. homes without electricity by one percent.
This year, Light Up Navajo II will be a 12-week project beginning on April 6 and ending June 26. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority is seeking volunteer crews to help meet this year’s goal of connecting 300 families.
The Mt. Pleasant Power Department would like to provide two volunteer crew members, which would be joined by two crew members from Ephraim, to make a combined crew of four to help with the project.
The combined crew would take two trucks and tools to work from May 10-16 on the Navajo Nation in southern Utah. They would be working 10 hour days with all housing and meals provided. Two employees were identified and would be donating their travel time to and from the project.
The council approved the two employees to participate and use equipment for the one-week project.
Cash Days 2020
Jon Kaoke and Colton Christensen, representing the Cash Days 2020 drag races, requested the Mt. Pleasant City Council for approval to hold a two-day drag race event on the old airport runway this coming June 12-13.
Those dates were identified as good timing for the races because it is during the nationwide race season and would draw racers from a wide geographical area. This would be the fourth Cash Days event held on the old runway.
Historically there has been very good participation, not just with participants, but with a high number of spectators, as many as 900 attended the last event. The Cash Days Facebook page has 1,400 followers and reaches at least 14,800 interested people.
Participants have come here to race from California, Nevada, Colorado, Idaho and many local cars from Utah. This year there have been schedule requests from as far away as Oklahoma.
The point was made that since the closure of Rocky Mountain Raceway in Salt Lake, the Cash Days Races in Mt. Pleasant were the only legal drag races in Utah last year. There is a lot of interest in continuing the races here.
Insurance for the two-day event will be provided and several safety plans were discussed. Several land owners along the route have been contacted and have approved the use.
However, Mayor Olsen pointed out that several additional properties lining the runway have now been sold and all of the landowners will have to approve the use. In addition, with new construction projects on those properties, there are sections of road that have been dug up to install lines and will need to be repaired.
In addition, trenches have been dug for line installations, etc. and those will vary between now and June and may impede the use of the runway.
The council expressed several concerns and the need for landowner approvals prior to council approval. There is more work to be done before this event can be set.
Budget report
Financial Director Dave Oxman gave a brief report on the budget that has been presented for approval. He indicated that the city is performing in the black and that expenses for the operation of the aquatic center have been significantly less than the last budget period due to Pool Manager Britanny Adams efforts to cut costs.