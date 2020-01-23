MP elected leaders sworn in, department reports

MT. PLEASANT—During the first Mt. Pleasant City Council meeting of 2020, held Jan. 14, Michael T. Olsen was sworn in as the new mayor along with elected city council members, Russell G. Keisel, Rondy G. Black and Samuel Draper.
In addition, several topics were discussed, including city power department changes, handicapped access at the library, council member training, sewer connection issues, road repairs, water runoff problems and possible meeting time changes.
Power department
Mt. Pleasant Power Department Superintendent Shane Ward addressed the council with an update on department plans. A proposal is in place to have a new master plan done by Intermountain Consumer Professional Engineers, Inc. (ICPE).
It will entail a full study of the power department transmission capabilities, future growth needs, increased power input from solar customers, and a possible need for impact fees.
Ward pointed out that whether we want them or not, changes are coming in the industry. Those changes include the increased use of electric cars, which will need charging and charging stations. Another change is an option called prepaid power.
He briefly explained that prepaid power is when a customer pays in advance of use, then when the power paid for has been used it is turned off.
Ward says the department looks at power rates every five years and that time is now. The study may look at rates if the costs to do that are reasonable. He also addressed power connections.
Residents living in the city boundaries only pay a connection fee, because the power is already on site and usually only needs to be turned on. Those who live out of town have to pay for everything, which may include poles, wire and labor to install the connections.
Ward did emphasize that the power department is trying to keep all costs down and stated that the Mt. Pleasant Power connections are less expensive than those with other competitors.
Handicapped access
Diana Prestwich expressed concern as she is handicapped and is unable to safely get into the Mt. Pleasant City Library. She said she has fallen down twice trying to negotiate the stairs. Prestwich asked if something can be done.
Comments from the council were that it is a known fact that the library is not approved following the Americans with Disabilities Act. The cost to upgrade the building to put in ramps or an elevator is quite high.
As a work-around the librarians will bring requested materials out to the vehicle for those who cannot enter. For those interested in learning more about that access, call the library at (435) 462-3240.
Councilman Keisel did point out that the work-around does not solve the access to the public computers in the library. In addition, there are times when interested patrons don’t know what they are looking for, but just want to browse. Those with handicaps may not be able to browse, depending on the handicap.
Council training
Jeff McDonald, former city councilman, recommended that the new city officers get training to help with their positions. Suggestions included taking a constitutional class and studying Robert’s Rule of Order.
McDonald pointed out that Hillsdale College provides a free course teaching basic constitution principles. He said training materials are online or in books. He requested that the council understand what they are voting.
He also asked when the auditor books for the city were expected to be available and was told they are expected in February.
Comments from Mayor Olsen were that he and other council members started taking training last December and were continuing. He agreed that there is some great training available.
Sewer, irrigation, roads
Roy Drew, living approximately 300 South 400 East, recently had sewer connections done on his property and would like to avoid paying $2,500 for a street paving patch if the road is scheduled to be repaved later this year.
This request opened the door on a discussion about the irrigation construction project and construction impacts on the city roads. The irrigation project is still in the engineering phase and it is uncertain when the plans will be completed.
That project will impact every property in the city and every road between those properties. There will probably not be any major paving done for possibly three years until the irrigation lines have all been placed and are redone. Until then, the city plans to only do patching.
The city rule is that new developments must pay for road patching when placing sewer lines under a road. Knowing the current status of road patching, the best the city can do at present is take this concern under advisement.
But the point was made that it would be wise to get additional bids for the road patching and to contact the city work crew, as it may be possible to use a cold patch for this case and cold patch would be substantially less expensive.
Runoff problem
Paul Madsen, who works with the city maintenance department, addressed the council and indicated that there is a serious drainage problem at the high school. Madsen proposed that a storm drain with collection boxes be installed from 400 East to 200 East on 700 South. He reported that when there are significant storms passing through, the runoff may flood landowners in the area and cause damage which could make the city liable.
He has a rough estimated cost of $39,000 plus $4,000 for the boxes. He said that money may be available from the Mt. Pleasant Community Development and Renewal Agency.
Madsen was asked by the council to check pricing, seek money and determine the details. It was estimated that it may only take a week to do the work and that it should be done before the spring runoff. It was reported there has been some road damage done by past runoff that is undercutting the pavement.
Madsen also reported that there is a new road product that appears to work better than asphalt that is under consideration for use when the irrigation project is done. There will be some test use of the material prior to full scale use.
In regards to the irrigation project, the engineers have not yet determined where the water lines will be placed. Environmental studies must be completed first. It is a big project and construction of it may begin in one or two years.
The council asked that everyone be patient. Every home or lot will have irrigation lines and water meters and so the project will impact all residents.
Meeting times,
assignments
With the changes of council members and mayor, a discussion was held regarding the times scheduled for city council meetings. The first meeting of the month has been held at 6:30 p.m., and the second meeting at 4 p.m.
There are requests to have the second meeting time changed to 6 p.m., as the 4 p.m. time is difficult for some to attend. Former Mayor Dan Anderson, in attendance at the meeting, noted that the meeting times are set by city ordinance and the ordinance will have to be amended for any change.
In addition, any time changes will have to be posted for the public prior to any changes as required by law.
The topic then changed to council member assignments. With the change of two council members and the mayor, there is a need for the new leaders to consider what assignments or city duties need to be overseen, such as city celebrations.
Councilman Stallings read a long list of assignments that had been handled by previous council members and recommended they be re-assigned.