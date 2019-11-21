MT. PLEASANT—The Mt. Pleasant Carnegie Library encourages all to participate in several local events. All events take place at the library, 24 East Main, unless otherwise noted. For more information about any events, call (435) 462-3340.
Events are scheduled as follows:
A winter clothing drive is in progress and is seeking new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves of all sizes. Bring donated items into the library.
Now thru Nov. 23, Usborne book fair in the children’s library dept.
Nov. 20, at 6 p.m., A computer and Internet safety class will be held at the Mt. Pleasant Senior Center, 101 East 100 North, in partnership with CentraCom and Cache Valley Bank.
Nov. 21, at 6 p.m., Bedtime stories for children will be told. Come in PJs and bring blanket if desired.
Nov. 22, at 9 a.m., the regular Book Club for adults meets.
Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., Adult writer’s club begins at the library and will meet the first Tuesday of each month.
Dec. 5, at 4 p.m., Teen writer’s club begins at the library and will meet the first Thursday of each month.