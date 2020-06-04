MP Library summer reading program underway

MT. PLEASANT — The Summer Reading Program at the Mt. Pleasant City Library is now underway.
With “Imagine Your Story” as the theme, children will take a journey in the imaginative world of giants, superpowers, magical creatures, myths, tall tales and even consider the story of their own lives.
Parents can register their children online at mtpleasantlib.org or come in the library and fill out a form. Storytelling and book reading by local librarians, teachers and parents can be found there too. A take-home packet with activity ideas, a craft and a treat will be available at the library on Wednesday, June 10, and each week thereafter.
Families can take a BookWalk around Mt Pleasant’s new jogging/biking trail, listen to Tall Tales around a campfire at the city park, and of course, read lots of books together. Details will be in the weekly packets and online. Those who finish the reading challenge will be entered in the prize drawing July 29.
Teens, starting from seventh grade through high school, will have their own program, with monthly activities and reading challenges. Teens can sign up at the same website listed above and get a booklet on their next library visit.
The library has returned to its regular hours, Monday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. After a quick health check, you may browse the books and use the computers.