MP municipal ‘Meet the Candidates’ set Oct. 10

MT. PLEASANT-- The opportunity to meet all of the candidates seeking to fill mayor and city council seats in Mt. Pleasant City has been arranged. A “Meet the Candidates” night will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m., at the Senior Community Center, 101 East 100 North, Mt. Pleasant.
All candidates seeking to fill the mayor’s seat and the three four-year city council seats have been invited and are expected to be present. Members of the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions and time given for candidate answers.
Three men are seeking to fill the Mt. Pleasant mayor seat: Dan H. Anderson, David Brown and write-in Michael Olsen.
Six candidates are seeking to fill the three vacant four-year city council seats; Incumbent Keith Collier, Russell G. “Bull” Keisel, Stan Farnsworth, Cathy Ostler, Rondy G. Black and Sam Draper.
For more information about “Meet the Candidates” night, call Sheila Staker at (801) 292-2564.
Ballots for this year’s Municipal General Elections are expected to be mailed out to all registered voters beginning Oct. 15. All ballots, when received, will need to be filled out and returned via mail, ballot box or in person at the Sanpete County Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m.