MT. PLEASANT — The Recreation Department of Mt. Pleasant City appreciates the patience and understanding of participants as they attempt to explore answers on how to host the traditional summer programs this year.
Due to the complexities of COVID-19, Mt. Pleasant City, along with the surrounding communities in Sanpete County, have decided to cancel this year’s baseball and softball season. This decision was not taken lightly and is intended to ensure the overall safety and health of program participants and families during these unique times. The department feels with the current and future restrictions in place, until Utah reaches the “New Normal” stage to adequately and safely run “League Style” programs and events that all events need to be postponed or canceled.
Mt. Pleasant City Recreation also believes in the importance of physical activity and mental well-being during these critical times. With that being said, the department intends to replace baseball and softball leagues with sports clinics throughout the summer. These clinics will host small groups in order to satisfy the group size recommendations and all other recommendations given by Governor Herbert. It is hoped to design these clinics in order to meet the values that one would receive participating in a baseball or softball season.
All participants will be receiving a full refund within the next one to two weeks.
For questions, please feel free to contact the Mt. Pleasant City Recreation Department at 462-3108.