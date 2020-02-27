MT. PLEASANT— Activities on the Mt. Pleasant Senior Citizen Calendar for the month of March are as follows:
All senior citizens in the community are encouraged to attend activities at the center, 101 East 100 North, nominal yearly dues required.
For more information or building rental, call Linda Jarman at (435) 262-0380 or Loyce Schuhmann at (435) 462-2601.
March 4, 6 p.m., Monthly dinner, dinner fee, entertainment by Bill Coombs;
March 10, 1 p.m., Foot clinic, toenail trimming only by Dr. Jolley;
March 11, 3 p.m., Board meeting;
March 18, 6 p.m., Potluck dinner, Bingo.