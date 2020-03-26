MT. PLEASANT— Activities on the Mt. Pleasant Senior Citizen Calendar for the month of April are as follows:
All senior citizens in the community are normally encouraged to attend activities at the center, 101 East 100 North, nominal yearly dues required. However, due to the concerns of coronavirus infection, all socials have been cancelled until further notice, which includes the dinners with entertainment scheduled April 1 and 15.
For more information or building rental, call Linda Jarman at (435) 262-0380 or Loyce Schuhmann at (435) 462-2601.
April 8, 3 p.m., Board meeting.