MT. PLEASANT— Activities on the Mt. Pleasant Senior Citizen Calendar for the month of February are as follows:
All senior citizens in the community are encouraged to attend activities at the center, 101 East 100 North, nominal yearly dues required.
For more information or building rental, call Linda Jarman at (435) 262-0380 or Loyce Schuhmann at (435) 462-2601.
Feb. 5, 6 p.m., Monthly dinner, dinner fee, entertainment by Paula Brewer;
Feb. 12, 3 p.m., Board meeting;
Feb. 19, 6 p.m., Potluck dinner, Bingo.