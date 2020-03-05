SALT LAKE CITY—Mt. Pleasant Youth City Council (YCC) toured the Utah State Capital, met with Representative Derrin Owens and Lt. Governor Spencer Cox on Feb. 19.
The YCC members with advisors traveled to the capital to get a close up view of government in action and represent Mt. Pleasant to those government leaders performing service for the people of Utah.
Mt. Pleasant City Mayor Mike Olsen and the city council members sponsored the trip which provided the youth with a first-hand experience of how decisions are made for the state.
Prior to departing, City Councilman Kevin Stallings spoke with the youth and told them how important their help is to the city. He explained to the youth how the YCC can definitely make a difference.
Stallings explanation endeavored to help the youth realize that if the community needs something done, all it takes is a simple group of people with a desire and willingness to act. “When people are willing to volunteer for a good cause, great things can come to pass. The people are in charge of their own destiny,” He said.
The touring group included YCC Mayor Scott Shock, Josh Thompson, Keenan Schuhmann, Levi Palmer, Devin Palmer, Daniel Boekweg, Haley Jensen, YCC Advisor Colleen Oltrogge and Sharlene Palmer.
While at the capital, YCC Mayor Scott Shock was given the opportunity to sit next to Representative Derrin R. Owens, (R), who represents District 58, on the floor of the Utah House of Representatives while it was in session.
Mayor Shock reported that, “It was a nice experience to see what actually goes on when the representatives vote. Owens explained some of the procedures which were cool to be part of and I was able to join the floor in prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.”
During the building tour, the YCC members were given the opportunity to go into the gold room, which was a special occasion because the gold room is reserved for significantly important leaders of the U.S. and other countries during visits.
Ambassadors from Israel, leaders from Russia and many United States Presidents have visited in and used the gold room for meetings of great importance. To sit in the same chairs at the same table and imagine those important visitors was great.
Lt. Governor Cox talked with the YCC members and explained his duties at the capital and for the state. Lt. Gov. Cox told the youth how thankful he is for what he has and what he can do for the people of Utah. The youth reported that Cox answered all of their questions, even ones not related to politics.
Lt. Gov. Cox told the youth that “All of us have a duty to give back.” The youth were impressed with him and expressed that they feel he is loyal to Utah and will do everything in his power to help everyone.