MT. PLEASANT—Mt. Pleasant City has announced watering restrictions effective immediately. Residents with even-numbered addresses should water only on Mondays and Fridays. Those with odd-numbered addresses should water only on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Watering should take place from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (not both).
Absolutely no watering is allowed all night; also prohibited are pipe field or open hose watering.
The restrictions apply to culinary and irrigation water. Fines for not obeying the restrictions start at $150.